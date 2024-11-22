Tay-K’s Second Murder Trial Date Set, Faces Life Without Parole

The date for Tay-K's second murder trial has been scheduled to take place next year.

Tay-K to Stand Trial in Second Murder Case

Tay-K, who is already serving a 55-year sentence for his role in a murder in 2016 murder in Mansfield, Texas, is set to stand trial in a 2017 murder case in San Antonio. According to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (Nov. 22), the trial has been slated for Feb. 10, 2025. The rapper faces capital murder for the robbery and fatal shooting of Mark Anthony Saldivar, who was shot and killed at a Chic-fil-A on April 23, 2017.

According to KSAT.com, a jury pool of 200 people is expected to be called on Feb. 7, 2025. If convicted, Tay-K, born Taymor McIntyre, would face an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors offered Tay-K a plea deal back in February. However, he rejected the offer and decided to take the case to trial.

XXL has reached out to Tay-K's attorney for comment.

Tay-K Sentenced to 55 Years for 2016 Murder

In 2016, then 16-year-old Tay-K participated in a home invasion with six other people that resulted in the death of Ethan Walker. While out on bond, the rapper infamously removed his GPS monitor and went on the lam. While evading capture, he released his now-famous song "The Race," a brazen anthem that speaks directly about jumping bail and avoiding capture. Police say he also robbed and killed Mark Anthony Saldivar during his time on the run. In June of 2017, Tay-K was captured by U.S. Marshalls in Elizabeth City, N.J.

In July of 2019, he was found guilty of murder in the Ethan Walker case. He avoided the death penalty and was sentenced to 55 years in prison. Lyrics to "The Race" were used as evidence at his sentencing.

