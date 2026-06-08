Polo G Celebrates One Year of Sobriety Through Growth and Discipline

Polo G achieves a major milestone in his life. The Chicago rapper is celebrating one year of sobriety.

On Monday (June 8), Polo G shared on his Instagram page a carousel of photos featuring himself in a tranquil environment with flowers and greenery all around. In a couple of photos, Polo is sitting in a chair at peace while he is getting his hair braided.

In the caption, the 27-year-old rhymer wrote, "Officially 1YR Sober [heart hands] ….Key Words Here "GROWTH" & "DISCIPLINE[.]"

"[I'm] Beyond proud and happy fa myself for the Man [I've] been able to become thru will power," he continued. "We all [got] the potential to be who we really wanna be[,] we just [gotta] find it within ourselves."

In celebration of being sober for one year, Polo G is going to drop a new song called "Weight on My Shoulders."

"But yea To Celebrate I'm putting out a single this Friday [June 12] swipe til the end for the cover art."

Polo G has been struggling with substance abuse for several years.

Back in January of 2020, the "Pop Out" rapper revealed that he had been battling his addiction to Xanax and ecstasy for three years.

"I had a real bad X addiction fa like 3yrs I used to think I had to b high to feel alive it took a moment where I almost lost my life to dat s**t ta finally let it go & pay close attention to my Health," he wrote in a since-deleted IG post.

"I said all that to say To all the ppl battling a drug addiction it's more to life then that more things u can put your energy into," he continued. "[I know] how it feels to wanna escape depression anxiety or even your reality but it's only temporary u gotta really figure yourself out & continuously work on becoming a better version of u."

It's good to see Polo G beat his addictions as he shifts his focus back to making music once again.

See Polo G's Message of Celebrating His One Year of Sobriety

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