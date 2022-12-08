Styles P Says 21 Savage Is Not a Lyricist, Thinks Drake Needs to Tell Him to Chill

21 Savage's Nas comments remain a hot topic hip-hop, despite the two rappers already burying the hatch. Most recently, Styles P weighed in, saying the Atlanta rapper is not a lyricist and Drake should have checked him.

On Wednesday (Dec. 7), The Lox member was a guest on Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast. During the sit-down, the topic of 21 Savage calling Nas irrelevant last month came up. Styles was adamant that the Slaughter Gang rapper is not qualified to speak on the Queens, N.Y. rap legend.

"I like 21 Savage. Don’t love him; I like him a lot. The shit he say tickles me pink and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe this nigga said that!’ It’s dope. I fucks with him," he said. "My nigga, you not a lyricist. Fuck all that."

Styles is of the belief that Drake should have checked his Her Loss collaborator.

"Drake’s supposed to tell this nigga, ‘Chill, that’s Nasir Jones,'" Styles continued. "My nigga, you are talented, you are dope, you are fucking fly, your flavor, you mean a lot to the culture, you are important...[But] you ain’t one of them. You ain’t a three-point shooter from deep. Nas is. Drake’s supposed to say, ‘I am. Kendrick is. Cole is. You are not. Leave him alone, that is our OG.'"

21 Savage opened a can of worms when he said Nas wasn't relevant during a Clubhouse session last month. "I don't feel like he's relevant. I just feel like he got fans," 21 opined.

The comment got public pushback from artists like Kodak Black and Fivio Foreign. 21 Savage later walked back his comment on Twitter.

"I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it," he tweeted.

To show there is no animosity, Nas and 21 Savage collabed on the track "One Mic, One Gun" last week.

"Only way we moving is with love, respect and unity," Nas captioned the cover art on Instagram. "The foundational principles of hip hop. Excited to collaborate with my young brother and I hope more artist use turbulent moments and turn them into a time to make new art. That’s what it’s about."

21 Savage isn't the only rapper to make a similar comment about a rap legend. Boosie BadAzz recently claimed Jay-Z's music was not relevant today.

See the Clip of Styles P on the My Expert Opinion Podcast Below