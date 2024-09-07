Soulja Boy Disses Blueface for Being Broke and in Jail

Soulja Boy dissed Blueface while he was addressing his haters on Instagram Live.

Soulja Boy Calls Out Blueface for Being Broke and in Jail

On Friday (Sept. 6), a video surfaced on social media (courtesy of Livebitez) featuring Soulja Boy lashing out at his haters who infiltrate and disrupt his Instagram Live. In the clip down below this post, the Atlanta-based rapper disses Blue for his unfortunate situation of being broke and in jail while addressing his critics.

"Y'all ni**as are on a rich ni**a's live," Soulja said. "Y'all broke. Go get a f**kin' life, why y'all watching me?"

"Why you in my life right now? You ain't got nothing better to do?" he asked. "Go get a f**kin' life man."

"Y'all ni**as gon' end up broke and in jail just like Blueface, b**ch a*s ni**as," Soulja continued. "Y'all think life a game. Life is jokes and life is sweet."

Big Draco would go on to boast that he's been in the rap game for 20 years and has never fallen off, while his rivals are struggling.

"You ni**as broke," he stated. "You ni**as ain't make it to five years. You ni**as ain't make it two years. Y'all ni**as ain't make it."

"All you ni**as fell off. All you ni**as went broke. All you ni**as went out sad, made the wrong decision," he added.

It's unclear why Soulja Boy would throw Blueface under the bus while addressing his haters, but it happened.

Blueface Is Locked Up in Prison

Soulja Boy's tirade did reveal one fact: Blueface is currently in prison.

On Friday (Sept. 6), Blueface went viral after his new prison mugshot surfaced on social media. The new mugshot shows the Los Angeles rhymer looking disheveled, a far departure from his clean-cut image when he was a civilian. In the image, Blue sports an unkempt Afro and his face appears to be fuller, which could mean that he has gained some weight while locked up.

Blue is currently an inmate at North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif. According to his inmate record, his earliest possible release date from incarceration is January 2026. But the date is subject to change.

Blueface is in prison for violating his parole stemming from him assaulting a security guard at a club in San Fernando Valley, Calif., back in 2021.

Watch Soulja Boy diss Blueface during his angry rant against his haters on Instagram Live below.

Watch Soulja Boy Diss Blueface for Being Broke and in Jail