Rick Ross Addresses Drake Beef, Viral Fight in Canada and the BBL He Thinks Drizzy Has

On Thursday (Sept. 13), Rick Ross sat down with Yung Miami for the latest episode of her Caresha Please podcast. One of the primary topics of conversation during the hour-long interview was Rozay's current beef with Drake. Ross says Drake is the one who started all the smoke by mentioning his name on the Toronto MC's diss track "Push Ups" back in April. He also appears to be very happy with the fact that he coined the widespread insult aimed at Drake, "BBL Drizzy."

"He mentioned my name," Rick Ross replies when Caresha asks about the Drake beef around the 21:40-mark in the video below. "He mentioned my name and that's a no-no. Don't do that. Especially when it ain't about no real sh*t. But when you do that, OK then, that's how we gon' play, that's cool. I enjoy that. I could wake up every day and say, 'BBL Drizzy' or some more sh*t while I'm smoking a joint, listening to the waterfalls and and all that s**t, looking at the birds flock. That sh*t easy for me."

Rick Ross Explains the Viral Brawl in Vancouver, Canada

Later in the interview, Yung Miami prompts Rick Ross to speak on the brawl that broke out between Vancouver natives and Rozay's team at the Ignite Music Festival this past July. After claiming once again that he was never actually hit during the altercation, Ross explains that he remains unfazed by the fight and in his opinion, things would've gone differently if certain members of his entourage were allowed into Canada.

"All my homies that travel with me, them ni**as couldn't come in ’cause of they felonies," Rick Ross explains. "If I would've just had two or three more of my homies with me, we would've stripped them ni**as out they drawers and socks. Me and my homies went over there, we got our paper, we got to the jet and, as a matter of fact, we went had some Wing Stop."

Rick Ross and Drake Have Had Beef Throughout 2024

It first became very clear that Drake had an issue with Rick Ross after Rozay appeared on Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You album back in March. As a result, Drizzy took aim at Ross on "Push Ups" and the MMG Boss instantly clapped back with his diss track "Champagne Moments." From there, Rozay continued to troll Drake in various ways, which included accusations of cosmetic surgery and clowning the 6 God when his Toronto home was flooded during a storm in July.

In the Caresha Please interview below, watch Rick Ross address his Drake beef, the viral fight in Canada and Drake's alleged BBL.

