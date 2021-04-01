Quavo Responds to Saweetie Elevator Video, Claims He’s Never Physically Abused Her

Quavo has released a statement in response to a video that showed a physical altercation between himself and Saweetie, which leaked online earlier this week.

A rep for the Atlanta rapper told XXL on Thursday night (April 1), "We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall."

Saweetie shared a statement of her own earlier today, which offered a sentiment that Quavo essentially echoed in his response. "This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on," she said.

Video footage of the incident between the former couple surfaced on the internet on March 30. While there is no specific date for when the incident took place, the moment reportedly occurred in 2020. Quavo and Saweetie can be seen tussling in an elevator over an orange Call of Duty case. After the California rhymer throws a swing at her then-boyfriend, Quavo is seen grabbing her and pushing her into the elevator. They both continue to grab for the case and he uses his body to push her to the ground. The contents inside the case is still unclear.

The incident, which is reportedly being investigated by the LAPD, supposedly took place at an apartment building in North Hollywood that Saweetie was renting at the time.

Quavo and Saweetie confirmed the news of their breakup after nearly three years of dating last month.

You can watch the video of the altercation below.

