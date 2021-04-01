Saweetie Breaks Silence Over Quavo Physical Altercation – Report

Saweetie has broken her silence on the video footage that surfaced online earlier this week of a physical altercation between herself and ex-boyfriend Quavo.

According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (April 1), the California-bred rapper confirmed that the heated situation happened a year ago in 2020, also suggesting that this incident wasn't a contributing factor in their split.

She told the outlet, "This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on."

While the hurdles have not been explicitly stated, when Saweetie revealed in March that she and Quavo were no longer together, she attributed their relationship's demise to infidelity.

"I’m single," she tweeted at the time. "I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women."

In a second message, the Bay Area rhymer wrote, "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽."

Quavo also confirmed their separation, expressing his thoughts via social media as well.

"I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time," he typed shortly after Saweetie revealed the breakup news to the world. "I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives."

The Migos member added, "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best 🙏🏾."

She followed up in a retweet to Quavo that read "Take care."

Saweetie speaking out on the physical altercation between herself and Quavo comes shortly after news surfaced online today that the LAPD is investigating the elevator altercation. The LAPD are considering the possibility of the fight being a domestic case, in which both rappers are at fault.

XXL has reached out to reps for Quavo and Saweetie for a comment.

