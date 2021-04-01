Police Are Investigating Quavo and Saweetie’s Elevator Altercation – Report

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking into the elevator altercation between former couple Quavo and Saweetie.

According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (April 1), the LAPD have viewed the leaked surveillance footage that emerged on the internet earlier this week and wants to speak with the rappers about the incident that allegedly took place back in 2020.

Sources claim that the altercation could be considered a domestic violence case where both Saweetie and Quavo are at fault. Nonetheless, law enforcement is trying to figure out what happened prior to the incident as well as after the video footage cuts off.

The video clip first surfaced on Tuesday (March 30) and starts off with Saweetie swinging at Quavo and grabs an orange Call of Duty case. Quavo then pulls her into an elevator, where they both struggle over the case. As he tries to grab hold of the case, Saweetie is shoved to the ground. The contents inside the case are unclear.

The Bay Area rhymer remains on the ground for the duration of the elevator ride. Quavo and Saweetie then arrive at a floor, which appears to be their own. The "Best Friend" artist struggles to pick herself off the floor and limps out of the elevator as the door is being held open by Quavo and the orange video game case.

The video footage surfaced less than two weeks after both Saweetie and the Quality Control Music artist confirmed that they're no longer together.

Saweetie first broke the news on March 19 that she and the Migos member had broken up after nearly three years of dating.

XXL has reached out to a rep for the LAPD for a comment.

