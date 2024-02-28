Meek Mill insists no man would ever approach him about gay activity or he'd flip the place.

Meek Mill Explains Why No Man Would Ever Approach Him About Gay Activity

On Wednesday (Feb. 28) Meek Mill hit up X, formerly known as Twitter, with a scathing rant aimed primarily at DJ Akademiks. After Ak called out Meek, claiming that he should address allegations about having sex with Diddy, the Philadelphia spitter explained exactly why he thinks no man would ever sexually proposition him.

"I'm from Philly," Meek Mill declares in the tweets below. "I don't do coke or freaky a*s molly … nobody won't even offer me coke because I'm that heavy …. No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don't get flipped … woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I'm coming! lol."

He continues in a follow-up tweet: "That's why I always come around all these industry n***as with my real friends. You never catch me around anybody from the industry alone..you can't even hold a convo without my dawgs stepping in the room it's been that way … I can't til yall find out I'm the illest in this s**t lol."

Why Is Meek Mill Speaking About Being Approached Sexually by a Man?

Meek Mill's pointed explanation regarding homosexuality comes after his name has been thrown around over the past couple of days on social media amid Diddy's most recent sexual abuse allegations. Even though Meek's name is not mentioned directly, a new lawsuit filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones includes a claim that Diddy engaged in sexual relations with "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj."

Despite the actual name of the rapper in question having been redacted from the Diddy lawsuit, high-profile social media personalities such as DJ Akademiks and Andrew Tate have publicly stated that they believe Meek Mill is the person referenced in Lil Rod's lawsuit against the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul.

In the tweets below, see Meek Mill explain why he thinks no man would ever approach him about gay activity.

