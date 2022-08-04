Mase Says He’s Signing With Death Row Records

Ma$e is back in the limelight after having to defend his name following being called out Fivio Foreign. Now, the Harlem, N.Y. rapper is saying he has plans to sign with Death Row Records.

On Wednesday (Aug. 3), Ma$e hopped on Instagram to share news about his upcoming plan while scarfing down a donut.

"That was my last donut," he starts in the video. "You know what? I'm going to work out. I'm doing two-a-days. I'm getting my body right. I'm on Crenshaw headed past Pico, just passed Slauson and I'm out here to meet with Snoop so I can do another joint venture with Death Row Records. So, I will be officially the first one signed to Bad Boy and Death Row. We gon' get the Tupac thing rekindled. Let's see where we go with that."

Ma$e captioned the post, "@snoopdogg wya."

Once one of the most iconic record labels in hip-hop, Death Row fell on hard times in the mid-2000s and had to file for bankruptcy in 2006. Toy company Hasbro bought the label and its catalog after purchasing Entertainment One for approximately $3.8 billion in 2019. In February of this year, Snoop Dogg acquired the label from MNRK Music Group.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value," Snoop Dogg said in a statement at the time. "It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members."

The irony of Ma$e's claim comes because he was formerly signed to Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment, which had an ongoing beef with Death Row in the mid-1990s.

See Ma$e Talk About Signing With Death Row Records Below