Details of Kid Cudi's car being set on fire has been corroborated by a Los Angeles City Fire Department's arson report.

Arson Report Reveals Details of Kid Cudi's Car Fire

According to a Rolling Stone report, published on Friday (Sept. 27), Kid Cudi's Porsche vehicle was set on fire by an "incendiary device" at the rapper's Los Angeles home on Jan. 9, 2012. The arson report by the Los Angeles City Fire Department, which was cited by the publication, stated the car fire began at 10:53 a.m., causing an estimated $10,000 in damages.

The report listed the cause of the alleged arson as "intentional" and no suspects were mentioned. Rolling Stone added that a fire was reported to the fire department in 2012 and that a woman at the home talked with fire officials.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles City Fire Department for comment.

New York Prosecutors Detail Cudi's Car Bombing Incident in Letter to Judge

On Sept. 17, New York prosecutors submitted a letter requesting that Diddy remain in jail until his trial. In the letter, which was obtained by XXL, they detailed an alleged incident in which Diddy's associates are accused of slicing open the top of "Individual-1"'s convertible, and dropping a Molotov cocktail inside, setting the car on fire. Police and fire department have documented reports of the arson and concluded that the fire was intentionally set. According to prosecutors, multiple witnesses will testify to Diddy allegedly bragging about his role in destroying Individual-1's car.

The incident shares similarities with Cassie Ventura's 2023 civil lawsuit, where she alleged that Diddy orchestrated the arson of Cudi's vehicle during their brief relationship, after she had ended things with the rap mogul. In a statement to The New York Times in November, Cudi confirmed Cassie's story, saying his car indeed exploded. "This is all true," he said.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, denied that his client was involved in the alleged arson plot.

"There is no allegation that Mr. Combs was involved in these actions or directed anyone else to take them," he said. "It's clear the government doesn’t know who set fire to the vehicle or how it relates to Mr Combs, who denies any involvement."

Watch Law&Crime Network's report about Diddy's alleged involvement in blowing up Kid Cudi's car below.

Law&Crime Network: Diddy's Involvement in Blowing Up Rapper Kid Cudi’s Car Investigated