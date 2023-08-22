Kendrick Lamar Fans in Japan Rap Along With Him in This Amazing Video

Kendrick Lamar is a worldwide superstar, as proven by his recent performance in Japan where fans rapped along during his performance in a clip that is going viral.

Kendrick Lamar Performs in Osaka, Japan

Kendrick Lamar is on the summer festival leg of his massive The Big Steppers Tour, which recently wrapped up a two-date stint in Asian. On Aug. 19, Kendrick performed at Maishima Sports Island in Osaka, Japan, and video from the set has been going viral. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the Compton, Calif. rapper stands in the middle of the stage wearing an all purple outfit and a pair of Nike Cortez.

Kendrick Lamar stands silent with his hands in the pockets of his jacket as the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers track "N 95" begins to play. The crowd goes nuts, rapping every lyric to the intro word-for-word. Kenny then pulls out the mic and launches into his performance.

Kendrick Lamar's The Big Steppers Tour

Kendrick Lamar has been on the road for over a year on his massive The Big Steppers Tour, which is finally winding down. Kendrick has five festival dates left on the nearly 100-date jaunt. He is also rumored to be performing at Tyler, The Creator's upcoming Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

See video of Kendrick Lamar's recent performance in Osaka, Japan below.

Watch Kendrick Lamar Fans Rap Along With Him During a The Big Steppers Tour Stop in Japan