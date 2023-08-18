Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Returns After Three-Year Hiatus With Ice Spice, The Hillbillies and More

Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is back for the first time since 2019.

On Friday (Aug. 18), Tyler, The Creator stunned fans with the announcement that his Camp Glog Gnaw Carnival is returning following a three-year hiatus. Tyler posted the lineup for the upcoming festival on his Instagram Story, which reveals the showcase will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 11-12. Headliners for the show will be Tyler, The Hillbillies, rumored to be Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem, and SZA. Other acts performing at the festival include Ice Spice, Clipse, Lil Yachty, Earl Sweatshirt, Maxo Kream, Teezo Touchdown, Kevin Abstract, Syd, Domo Genesis and others.

Tyler, The Creator first launched his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival back in 2012, with Odd Future, Lil Wayne, Trash Talk and Action Bronson as performers. In the years following, the show has expanded with more acts each year. In 2019, Drake and Juice Wrld performed at the show. In 2020, the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last three years, the show has not taken place.

Check out who will be performing at 2023 Camp Flog Gnaw below.

