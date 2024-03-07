Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Won’t Be Able to Go On Tour With Live Nation and AEG – Report

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign will reportedly not be able to take their Vultures 1 album on tour, at least not with Live Nation or AEG.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Won't Be Able to Go On Tour With Live Nation and AEG - Report

On Thursday (March 7), it was reported by Hits Daily Double that Live Nation and AEG, the biggest tour promoters in the country, had no plans to put together a trek with Ty and Ye. Sources tell the outlet that despite the surprising success of West and Dolla's Vultures 1 listening parties worldwide, the two promoters won't touch the Donda creative presumably because of his past anti-Semitic comments. Sources claim that agent Cara Lewis is still working hard to try and craft a tour for the YS pair, but to no avail.

However, Ye and Ty are still booked as headliners for this year's Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, which is set to take place March 14-17 and is managed by Live Nation. Sources tell Hits the addition was made by talent buyers who didn't consult promoters before adding the duo on. However, the festival did not see an uptick in ticket sales after announcing West and Ty's addition.

Ye and Ty's Listening Events Make Millions

The update comes after Ye and Ty's Vultures 1 listening events have so far reportedly made them around $12 million. According to a report published by Billboard on Feb. 29, Ye and Ty's Chicago and New York City listening events each raked in around $2.4 million. The three European shows at Milan Arena on Feb. 22, Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy on Feb. 24 and Accor Arena in Paris on Feb. 25 had not been tallied. However, Billboard believes they sold similarly to the U.S. shows.