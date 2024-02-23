Kanye West came into very close contact with an excited fan during his Vultures 1 listening party in Italy after the Ye supporter ran on stage.

Kanye West Fan Runs on Stage to Dap Ye at Vultures Album Listening Event in Italy

On Thursday (Feb. 22), Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign brought their Vultures 1 listening event to Milan, Italy. During their rowdy performance, an over-eager fan hopped on stage to try to dap up Ye. In the video below, the fan appeared to succeed in his mission, but security soon swarmed him and dragged him off the stage.

Ty and Ye will head to Bologna’s Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy on Saturday (Feb. 24).

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1 Tops Billboard 200 Chart

Last Sunday (Feb. 18), Ye and Ty's Vultures 1 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The duo's No. 1 project moved 148,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the first week from its release date of Feb. 10. This marks Ye's 11th chart-topping album and Ty Dolla's first No. 1 album of his career.

The hard-won victory came after a difficult week for Ye's latest project, mostly stemming from accusations of unauthorized sample usage. At one point, the Vultures 1 project was removed entirely from Apple Music and is still currently down one song after allegations of illegal sampling made by the estate of singer Donna Summer. The song "Good (Don't Die)" samples Donna Summer's 1977 disco ballad "I Feel Love," and as a result is no longer available to stream on Vultures 1.

