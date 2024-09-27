Joe Budden Puts an End to Rumors He’s on Diddy’s Alleged Freak Off Tapes

Joe Budden denies speculation that he is on Diddy's alleged freak off tapes.

Joe Budden Reacts to Freak Off Tape Rumors

Diddy being accused of regularly hosting and recording drug-fueled orgies known as freak offs in his shocking 14-page indictment has speculation running wild online as to what other celebrities may have been caught on camera participating. Joe Budden wants the world to know he won't be found on the supposed footage. On Thursday (Sept. 26), The Joe Budden Podcast uploaded a segment of the latest episode addressing the Diddy scandal on YouTube.

"For the last time, can y’all take me off the list of names that y’all think is on these tapes?" Joe said at the 1:45 timestamp of the video below. "Why are y’all so hell-bent on putting ni**as on these tapes?...I ran the jokes long but I thought the joke was a joke because of who I be."

Fans joked that Joe might be on the tapes following footage surfacing of him in attendance at a Diddy party. They also joked the rapper after he coincidentally went on vacation the same day Diddy was arrested.

Joe continued: "Clearly it’s a new crop of people out there that don’t know who I be, so they like, 'Oh, he might be that.' I ain’t. No more jokes. Even though I was a force in that world for like three weeks. They was ready to trick. They was offering vacays and Fifth Avenue shopping sprees without even an inch of flirting."

Diddy Sex Scandal Rocks Hip-Hop

Diddy has been all over the headlines for the past two weeks after being arrested and indicted for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges last week. Much of the 14-page indictment centers around the embattled music exec allegedly putting on sex parties where would employ prostitutes, provide drugs and make people participate through force, fear or coercion.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is currently in jail at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center where he will remain until his trial.

See Joe Budden's reaction to Diddy's arrest below.

Watch Joe Budden Deny He's on Diddy's Alleged Freak Off Tapes