Iggy Azalea’s Entire Letter Defending Tory Lanez Reveals A Lot About Their Friendship

Iggy Azalea's entire letter defending Tory Lanez to the sentencing judge has revealed a lot about their friendship.

Iggy Azalea's Full Letter Defending Tory Lanez Reveals Their Close Friendship

A few days after Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, the full letter that Iggy Azalea wrote in defense of Tory Lanez to the sentencing judge has surfaced online. Legal journalist Meghann Cuniff, who reported on the trial extensively, posted on her Twitter page the full, three-page letter Iggy submitted to the judge ahead of Tory's sentencing.

The letter, which can be read below, is dated Feb. 22, 2023, and revealed that Iggy and Tory Lanez had a close relationship. Throughout the letter, the Aussie rapper used Tory's real name Daystar Peterson and described him as a kind and gentle man.

"Daystar Peterson is not the pest you have heard about, he's a gardener. He helps others bloom," she typed. "Any leniency you may afford him would be something you could be proud of."

Elsewhere, Iggy claimed that she has never encountered Tory being this "jealous, rage filled person he accused of being."

"I know him to be someone who's always bursting with happiness," she writes. "In the moments you want to cry. If you call [Daystar], he will find a way to make you laugh."

Iggy also asked the judge to reconsider deporting him to Canada once Tory finishes his sentence because she will have a job waiting for him when he is released.

"If [Daystar] is able to remain in the United States after he has served his time, I would employ him without hesitation as an executive producer on my next album," she wrote. "In fact—I hired him for the job prior to his conviction!"

Iggy closed her letter by stating that when she last spoke to Tory he said that he was happy that God put him in jail and saw it as an opportunity to "humble himself and soften his heart."

Read More: Iggy Azalea Writes Letter in Support of Tory Lanez Sentencing

Iggy Azalea Responds to the Backlash Over Her Defense of Tory Lanez in Her Letter

Before the release of her full letter, Iggy defended herself against critics who slammed her for writing a missive in defense of Tory. The 33-year-old artist was one of over 70 people who issued letters to Judge David Herriford ahead of Tory being sentenced for shooting Megan. On Twitter, Iggy posted her clarification of her position on the matter.

"For the record: 1. I have not been in touch with tory for months, I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "2. I don’t 'support' anyone. the whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night. 3. I was told this..."

Iggy added: "I really hate that this is todays discourse online because it’s not really an explosive revelation. Yes: he should be held accountable. No: the charges don’t warrant 5plus in prison. Most agree with that sentiment because it’s a reasonable take. This is not news worthy. [woman shoulder shrug emoji]"

Read More: Tory Lanez Courtroom Sketch Shows Rapper Pleading to Judge

See Iggy Azalea's letter to the judge below.

Read Iggy Azalea's Full Letter Defending Tory Lanez to the Sentencing Judge Below