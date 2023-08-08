Iggy Azalea Responds to Backlash for Writing Letter to Judge in Tory Lanez Case

Iggy Azalea is responding to backlash she received for writing a letter to the judge in the Tory Lanez case.

Iggy Reacts to Backlash

Iggy Azalea was one of over 70 people who issued letters to Judge David Herriford ahead of Tory Lanez being sentenced for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. This part of the sentencing process is generally done to help convince the judge that the defendant may be an asset to society, not the sum of their illegal deed and deserves a lesser sentence. On Monday (Aug. 7), Iggy liked a post on Twitter questioning what was wrong with her letter.

"I'm trying to find an issue with this," the post reads. "What is the big deal with Iggy showing support to her friend? Anyone who followed the case would know there was inconclusiveness and lies throughout the whole thing. Even Megan tried to protect Tory, so what is the big deal with Iggy comforting her friend with a PRIVATE letter? @MeghannCuniff stated there were over 70+ letters sent, yet she only name-drops Iggy? Weird. Iggy sending a letter doesn't mean she condones what Tory allegedly did. It is simply her being there for her friend; many of you would do the same."

Iggy Azalea also shared posts clarifying her stance on the situation.

"For the record: 1. I have not been in touch with tory for months, I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well," Iggy, who was rumored to be dating Tory Lanez last year, tweeted. "2. I don’t 'support' anyone. the whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night. 3. I was told this…"

"I really hate that this is todays discourse online because it’s not really an explosive revelation," the "Fancy" rapper continued. "Yes: he should be held accountable. No: the charges don’t warrant 5plus in prison. Most agree with that sentiment because it’s a reasonable take."

Read More: Iggy Azalea Writes Judge Letter in Support of Tory Lanez Ahead of Sentencing

The Tory Lanez Sentencing

Tory Lanez was finally scheduled to be sentenced on Monday. However, before Judge Herriford could issue his final ruling, Tory's defense had one last chance to try to convince the judge the entertainer, who was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion last December, deserves a sentence on the lighter ended of the sentencing guidelines. The hearing will continue today (Aug. 8), where the judge will presumably hand down a sentence following more last-ditch efforts from Tory's defense team.