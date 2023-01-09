Gucci Mane’s Wife Posts Receipts of $20,000 Payment to Funeral Home for Big Scarr

Gucci's Mane's wife has posted receipts showing a $20,000 payment to Big Scarr's funeral home after the 1017 boss was accused of taking back his initial offer to cover the late Memphis rapper's burial costs.

On Monday (Jan. 9), Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, hit up her Instagram Story with a series of posts that, according to her, prove that Gucci kept his promise to pay for Big Scarr's funeral expenses in the wake of for 2022 XXL Freshman's passing on Dec. 22.

Along with the receipts pictured below, Davis explained that Gucci Mane contributed a total $20,000 in two separate payments made directly to the funeral home in Memphis which laid the late Big Scarr to rest.

"Payment directly to funeral home," Gucci's wife captioned her first IG Story alongside a photo of a $10,000 receipt from N.J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home dated Dec. 30, 2022. "Leave my husband alone."

In a second Instagram Story, Keyshia posted another screenshot as proof of payment, this time, showing off an apparent email of the receipt with Big Scarr's government name, Alexander Woods, serving as the email's subject line.

"[Gucci Mane] did this out of the goodness of his heart," she captioned the photo.

From there, the Atlanta rapper's wife also mentioned Gucci and his family allegedly having sent flowers to Scarr's funeral service without ever receiving a thank you. In her final post on the subject, Davis posted a photo of a second receipt from N.J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home showing an additional $10,000 payment was made on Jan. 2.

"We also sent flowers [and] not even a thank you," wrote Gucci Mane's wife. "$20K total. [Gucci Mane] what you did to these folks, mane?"

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis' proof of the $20,000 payment appears to be in direct response to claims made by Big Scarr's friend and collaborator, Quezz Ruthless, who recently said that Gucci Mane reneged on his offer to pay for the funeral expenses.

"Them people called your phone to see if you was gon' pay for the funeral, you blocked them," Quezz claimed via Instagram Live on Sunday (Jan. 8). "That's not real. On God, that's not real. That ain't straight...You trying to act all real. You posted Scarr, talking ’bout some 'Love Live him.' You aint' do nothing."

In a statement regarding the accusations on Monday (Jan. 9), Gucci Mane's team backed up the "I Get the Bag" rhymer's position, also claiming that Gucci covered Big Scarr's funeral costs.

"This information is incorrect. Gucci Mane paid $20,000 directly to the funeral home for Scarr’s funeral."

Big Scarr passed away tragically back on Dec. 22 at the age of just 22 years old. While the Big Grim Reaper artist's cause of death has not yet been made official, it is believed that he may have died from an accidental overdose on prescription medication.

See Gucci Mane's Wife Post the $20,000 Receipts for Big Scarr's Funeral Below

