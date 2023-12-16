Gucci Mane Insists He Belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Anything in Hip-Hop

Gucci Mane recently declared that he belongs on the Mount Rushmore of anything in hip-hop.

Gucci Mane and B.G. appeared together on the latest episode of the Rap Radar podcast, which debuted on YouTube on Friday (Dec. 15). The Atlanta rhymer and New Orleans spitter talked to co-hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller about their just-released joint mixtape Choppers & Bricks.

During their discussion about their mixtape, Elliott questioned Gucci about being left off of a recent viral "Mixtape Mount Rushmore" meme, which featured Future, 50 Cent, Lil Wayne and Jeezy. The exclusion of Guwop sparked a debate among fans on social media.

Gucci wasn't happy about the snub, but made it clear that his face belongs on anything that's hip-hop related.

"I definitely belong there on the Mount Rushmore of anything," Gucci asserted at the 25-minute mark in the video below. "That's just my opinion, but I'm biased."

"I'm not blind, you know. I've got different criteria that what I judge than what, probably, you judge," he explained further. "Or somebody else might judge. Or the popular opinion might judge."

Gucci added that during his hustling days, he would play mixtapes by BG (Life After Cash Money), Lil Jon & the Eastside Boys and 50 Cent on heavy rotation in his car.

T.I. Names Four Rappers on the Mount Rushmore of Atlanta Trap Music

Speaking of Mount Rushmore, back in August, in an interview with AllHipHopTV, fellow ATL rap veteran T.I. named the four rappers who are on the Mount Rushmore of Atlanta trap music. First, Tip mentioned himself, Jeezy and Gucci Mane as the undisputed top three.

Regarding the fourth spot, T.I. stated that he conducted a poll and asked fans who they want to see on the prestigious mountain. The Trap Muzik maestro himself said that the people voted for Future as the fourth figurehead. So on the Mount Rushmore of Atlanta trap music—it's Tip, Gucci Mane, Jeezy and Future.

