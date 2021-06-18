Gucci Mane, Goldlink, Metro Marrs and More – New Projects This Week

Atlantic / RCA / Quality Control Music

The end of the work week brings new music for you to vibe out to for the weekend including the return of one of Atlanta's most influential rhymers, a Grammy-nominated DMV artist and one of Quality Control Music's newest signees.

It's been a minute since we got a new solo LP from Gucci Mane, but Guwop returns with his first album since 2019, Ice Daddy. The new effort has 17 songs including the singles "34 & 8" with Pooh Shiesty, and "Shit Crazy" featuring Big30. The album cover features a picture of Gucci's son, Ice Davis, donning a couple of iced-out necklaces and a drippy Gucci designer ’fit. The infant is also listed as the executive producer on the project.

Goldlink is also coming back with his first album in two years. The Washington D.C. native's new Haram! LP was first announced on June 9 while ’Link took some not-so-subtle jabs at fellow rhymer Sheck Wes on Twitter. The follow-up to 2019's Diaspora album features 15 songs and guest appearance from 2021 XXL Freshman Flo Milli, Rich The Kid, NLE Choppa, Pressa and more. The new offering is spearheaded by the single, "White Walls," produced by Rio. Prior to the album's arrival, Goldlink also dropped a fresh new track with Flo Milli called "Raindrops.

A week after the release of Migos' Culture III album, Atlanta-based powerhouse label Quality Control Music keeps the ball rolling with 18-year-old artist Metro Marrs's new mixtape, Popular Loner. The newcomer made headlines last month for being detained by police at his high school graduation ceremony after making it rain with $10,000 on attendees and his fellow senior classmates. Now he capitalizes off the buzz with his debut tape. Preceded by the singles "Prosper" and "NonChalant," the release will be Marrs' proper introduction to hip-hop.

Check out additional new releases from Rah Swish, Warhol.ss and more below.

  • Ice Daddy

    Gucci Mane
    Atlantic

  • Haram!

    Goldlink
    RCA

  • Popular Loner

    Metro Marrs
    Quality Control Music

  • F*ck Your Feelings

    Dro Kenji
    Internet Money / MiraTouch / 10k Project

  • Mayor of the Streets

    Rah Swish
    Woo Entertainment / Empire

  • Free Andy II

    Warhol.SS
    Warhol.ss

  • Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep

    Mykki Blanco
    Asylum Records

  • Sy Ari No Sorry

    Sy Ari Da Kid
    No I in Team Records

  • Culture III (Deluxe)

    Migos
    Quality Control Music

