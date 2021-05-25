Quality Control Music Rapper Metro Marrs Arrested at His High School Graduation Ceremony After Throwing Thousands of Dollars Into Crowd of Classmates – Report

One of Quality Control Music's newest signees, rapper Metro Marrs, appears to have been arrested at his high school graduation last week for throwing money on stage.

In video footage that has been making its rounds on social media, Metro was handcuffed after reportedly throwing $10,000 in cash on stage at his commencement ceremony at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Ga., about 25 minutes away from Atlanta.

In a nearly minute-long clip, Metro is seen being detained by officers who are presumed to be from the Fulton County Schools Police Department. A male voice is heard saying, "At the graduation." The man then yells for Metro to hand over a large wad of cash as one of the arresting officers instructs the 18-year-old rapper, born Marques Smith, to do the same. The same officer then informs the man behind the camera that Metro will not be marching out of the ceremony with the graduating class. The man obliges while people start chanting, "Let him go," which can be heard from the crowd of graduates.

On Sunday (May 23), video footage of Metro Marrs' arrest was shared on his Instagram page, along with a caption that reads, "#freeme y’all tag @theshaderoom in the comments #classof2021 I love yallll!! (This his management team) #freemetro he will get out in a couple of hours."

According to his team, the rapper was "arrested / held for a couple days" however, as of reporting time, arrest records were not accessible to confirm the incident.

It's unclear if the incident was planned or if Metro Marrs' decision to make it rain was impromptu.

XXL has reached out to the Fulton County Schools Police Department for a comment on this matter.

