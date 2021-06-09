GoldLink Puts Sheck Wes on Blast, Alludes to Physical Altercation That Ended in a Shooting

GoldLink took a hiatus from Twitter, but he's back on the social media platform and has unloaded quite a bit off his chest.

The DMV native, who hasn't posted a tweet since December of 2020, came for fellow rapper Sheck Wes, whom GoldLink has had friction with in the past following allegations in 2018 that Sheck physically assaulted R&B singer Justine Skye, his former girlfriend. GoldLink began dating Justine after her split from Sheck.

"Fukk u Sheck Wes," the "Crew" rapper fired off in a single tweet today. "Ima drink some Cacti and spit on your white tee you dirty butt nigga."

"Hahahahhahhahaha he so ugly," GoldLink continued. "And Sheck it aint my fault dat ya men jumped out, got spanked then ya mans got shot."

The Cacti reference is presumably connected to Sheck Wes being an affiliate of Travis Scott's Cactus Jack label and the beverage being launched by La Flame.

In a concluding tweet, GoldLink announced his new album, HARAM!, which will be arriving later this month. "Bloody White Walls B," he added. "Harlem World. Ill see yall tomorrow. Album out June 18th. Shoutout Bloody O."

In addition to the fiery tweets, GoldLink also dissed Sheck directly on his new joint, "White Walls," which arrived today alongside Link's album announcement.

In the middle of the track's first verse, GoldLink outright says, "Fuck Sheck Wes."

While the details surrounding the shooting incident GoldLink alluded to in his tweets today regarding a friend of Sheck Wes' is unclear, the rhymers' tense history with each other stems back to the "Mo Bamba" artist being accused by Justine Skye of abuse. After Skye dated Sheck Wes, she went on to be in a relationship with GoldLink.

In October of 2018, Skye released a song called "Build" during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, in which she discussed her experience with domestic abuse at the hands of a former partner. At the time, the singer didn't disclose who she was referring to on the record although fans attempted to do the math and began accusing Sheck Wes via social media.

Months later, in February of 2019, Skye confirmed Sheck as her attacker and accused the Harlem, N.Y. native and his friends of stalking Skye and her new boyfriend. She even provided proof of her being attacked by Sheck via text conversations between herself and Travis Scott's DJ and Sheck associate, Chase B, whom she reached out to at a time when she was fearful of her life due to Sheck's actions. In the messages, Chase informed Skye that he was sending her help.

Sheck vehemently denied the allegations against him and in March of 2019, it was reported that charges wouldn't be filed against the rapper due to lack of evidence.

That same year, GoldLink appeared to address Skye's abuse allegations against Sheck Wes in a track he released called "Justine's Interlude-A Colors Show." On the track, seemingly named after the former Roc Nation artist, GoldLink rhymes, "So many stories ’bout you and so-and-so who from Harlem." Later on, he says, "I’m tired of hearin' ’bout if this nigga put hands on you/Tired of tryna smile through shit that’s affectin' us/And I get to overthinkin' if I’m here messin' up."

Sheck Wes doesn't appear to have responded to GoldLink's recent tweets publicly.

XXL has reached out to reps for both Sheck Wes and GoldLink for a comment.

Check out GoldLink's new track, "White Walls," below.