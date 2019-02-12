Sheck Wes Denies Abusing Justine Skye

UPDATE: On Tues., Feb. 12, Sheck Wes' legal and management team released a statement denying the allegations against Wes. You can read it below.

"We are actively investigating the allegations against Sheck Wes and are fiercely standing by him through this. He has denied any wrongdoing whatsoever or violence of any kind and we believe him. He will defend himself against this serious defamation of character with any and all legal remedies available and for now will leave this with the legal process. Sheck is a strong supporter of the rights and liberties of all people and is appalled by these wrongful allegations and attempts to assassinate his character. He will no longer sit by and allow these falsehoods to live on any further."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Last night (Feb. 11), singer Justine Skye confirmed what she had been alluding to for some time when she posted a tweet accusing Sheck Wes of abusing her during and after their relationship. In a series of tweets, Justine labeled the "Mo Bamba" rapper as her attacker and accused him and his friends of stalking her and her new boyfriend. On Tuesday morning (Feb. 12), Sheck issued a response denying the claims.

"I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse," the rapper wrote on Twitter. "But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody."

Following his response, Justine replied with a retweet and provided a screenshot of a conversation with Travis Scott's DJ and Sheck associate, Chase B. In the conversation, Chase appears to be sending help to her as she tells him that she is scared for her life and locked in a room.

"All your friends know what happened," she captioned the screenshot. She then shared a video of security footage from her home. In the footage, we can see Sheck jumping her fence as he calls out her name.

"Are you going to lie now and say this is not you too?" she wrote.

Sheck then issued another response, though he did not @ Justine in his tweets.

"Show us your bruises not me hopping your fence to get my shit back Justine," he first wrote in a now-deleted tweet. He added, "Ask my real girlfriend. I never hit you !"

XXL has reached out to Sheck Wes' team for comment.

You can view the pair's tweets for yourself below.