Los Angeles Clippers Refer to Drake as a ‘Fan’ in Instagram Post, Drizzy Responds and Roasts Them

Drake didn't take kindly to the Los Angeles Clippers referring to the Toronto rapper as a "fan" of theirs on social media. Drizzy responded by roasting the NBA team.

On Wednesday (Dec. 28), the Los Angeles Clippers hit up their official Instagram account with a video of Drake dapping up two of the team's most popular players, Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell. In the IG clip's caption, the Clippers inferred that Drake was an excited "fan" taking a moment to embrace the star NBA ballers while the "Rich Flex" rapper was courtside ahead of their game against his favorite team, the Toronto Raptors. The OVO boss definitely took exception to the Clippers' snarky post.

"Kawhi [Leonard] and Norm [Powell] with a fan," wrote the Los Angeles Clippers to caption the video conveniently showing Champagne Papi warmly greeting the two players.

Within just about one hour of the Los Angeles team's apparent jab at Drake, the Her Loss spitter went directly to the post in question's comment section and certainly didn't mince his words. Drizzy, for sure knowing that the Clippers have never won any NBA championships or any conference titles for that matter, responded by roasting the entire L.A. team with three simple words designed to crush the spirits of both the Clippers and their fans alike.

"Win a ring," replied Drake in the devastating IG comment pictured below.

It should really come as no surprise that Drizzy would feel some type of way about publicly being called a Clippers fan, especially by the team's official social media account.

Being a proud Toronto native, Drake has displayed unwavering loyalty to the Toronto Raptors throughout his entire career in hip-hop's limelight. Throughout the course of each and every NBA season, the "Know Yourself" MC can be spotted courtside sitting in floor seats, often with his son, Adonis, on any given night. In fact, the Raptors once gifted Drizzy with a custom-made, diamond-encrusted jacket reportedly worth $550,000.

As for why the "5 Am in Toronto" artist was hugging up the opposition to begin with, leaving himself open for the Clippers' social media jokes, Tuesday evening's NBA game in Toronto marked the first time both Kawhi Leonard and Norm Powell returned to the city since parting ways with Raptors in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Prior to his departure, Kawhi Leonard led Drake's favorite team to their first-ever NBA Championship, defeating the Golden State Warriors in the finals and earning himself the title of Most Valuable Player.

See Drake Roast the Los Angeles Clippers for Calling Him a Fan Below

