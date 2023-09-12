Drake Pushes Fan Who Rushes on Stage During Show and Security Drags Him Down Stairs

Drake pushed a fan who rushed the stage and scolded his security during his recent It's All a Blur Tour stop in Austin, Texas.

Drake Calls Out His Security

On Monday night (Sept. 11), Drake's It's All a Blur Tour rolled through Austin, Texas. During the show, a fan rushed the stage and walked directly up to Drake. In video of the incident below, Drizzy is talking to the crowd when the fan rolls up on him on the darkened stage. Drake initially pushes the man away before realizing he is not a threat. The rap star then walks the man to the end of the stage where the security snatches him up.

"Y'all not doing security out here?" Drake repeatedly questions. "Boy, you slow as f**k," he adds after a member of security grabs the man and pulls him off the stage.

The New Drake Album

While Drake is on tour, he's been putting the finishing touches on his new album For All the Dogs. Following much speculation on when the album will drop, Champagne Papi revealed the release date for the album as Sept. 22, last week.

See video of Drake calling out his security for allowing a fan to rush the stage below.

Watch Drake Push a Fan Who Rushed the Stage During an It's All a Blur Tour Stop