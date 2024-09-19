Diddy’s Desperate Texts to Cassie After He Assaulted Her in 2016 Hotel Incident Revealed – Report

Diddy's desperate texts to his ex-girlfriend Cassie after he assaulted her in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 were revealed during his bond appeal hearing yesterday.

Diddy's Texts to Cassie

On Wednesday (Sept. 18), Diddy was in court to appeal his denial of pretrial release, following his arrest and indictment earlier this week for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. During the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily A. Johnson reportedly laid out the reasons Diddy should be held without bond, noting that Diddy, born Sean Combs, has previously obstructed justice and tampered with witnesses, and will continue to do so.

She told the court, in one instance in 2016, that Diddy attempted to thwart Cassie from going to the police after he beat her in the hallway of the InterContinental Hotel in L.A. Video of the incident went public earlier this year.

"Immediately after the assault, the defendant sent the text messages, 'Call me the cops are here...I got six kids...Yo, please call I am surrounded...You gonna abandon me all alone,'" Johnson read aloud in court, according to The Shade Room. "The defendant knew he had done something that could elicit police response."

Johnson also reportedly noted there was a "commercial sex worker" in the room at the time of the assault.

At Diddy's initial bond hearing on Tuesday (Sept. 17), prosecutors claimed Diddy contacted former Bad Boy singer Kalenna Harper 128 times after her name was mentioned as being a witness to abuse in a lawsuit filed by their former Diddy-Dirty Money group mate Dawn Richard.

Diddy Denied Bond, Will Remain in Jail Until Trial

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all three counts. Judge Andrew Carter denied the Harlem, N.Y. native's bond following the hearing on Wednesday. Diddy is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial. He faces life in prison if found guilty on all charges.

