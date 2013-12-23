Craziest Moments Of The Year (That Didn’t Involve Kanye West)

EOYL_2013_Craziest_Moments_3 loading...

2013 was a roller coaster year. We've seen just about everything from multiple arrests, shootings, lyric controversy and the verse of the decade all within one year. With only a few days left in 2013, lets look back at the craziest moments this year that didn't involved Kanye West. Kanye needs his own list.

January

When: January 6, 2013

In a series of bone chilling tweets on Jan. 5, YouTube comedian and rapper Freddy E committed suicide at the age of 22 by a self-inflicting gunshot wound. The reason for his death hasn't been unconfirmed, but rumors sparked saying it's due to ex-girlfriend and Tyga’s Last King artist, Honey Cocaine. Honey would later go on Twitter to share her thoughts on the incident stating she had nothing to do with the suicide and gave her condolences to Freddy's family.

When: Jan. 28, 2013

Rick Ross was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting early Monday (Jan. 28) morning in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.. A Rolls Royce occupying Ross and an unidentified female was the target of multiple shots around 5 a.m. in the Southeast 15th Avenue and E. Las Olas Boulevard area. Later, 50 Cent comments that he thinks the shooting was staged

February

When: Feb. 14, 2013

Timothy “Tim Dog” Blair died at the age of 46 after a longstanding battle with diabetes. He was best known for his 1991 anthem “Fuck Compton,” a diss track directed towards Dr. Dre and N.W.A. during the East Coast/West Coast rap war. Back in 2011, Tim pled guilty for swindling single women for money in an online dating scam caught by Dateline NBC. However after his death in February, victim Ester Pilgrim alleged that the rapper faked his death to avoid his court ordered payments and an arrest warrant was issued after the judge was unable to find the death certificate.

March

When: March 14-15, 2013

Lil Wayne's health was a huge issue this year as he suffered from multiple seizures again, first in L.A. after a music video shoot and was taken to a Cedars-Sinai hospital in the area. He was later released and appeared to be fine. However, just a day after his release he is hospitalized again for another seizer which TMZ reported that Wayne was placed in a medically induced coma. Mack Maine, Birdman and Karen Civil all came forward to correct TMZ’s reports and promising that Weezy is fine and recovering well and which Mack took a step further, accusing TMZ for sensationalism.

Lil Wayne's twitter account would tweet, “I’m good everybody. Thx for the prayers and love,” however it's unsure whether or not Weezy F Baby sent it himself or done by someone else. Wayne would later speak with DJ Felli Fel on Power 106 in L.A. to open up about his health scare explaining that he is an epileptic.

When: March 15, 2013

Chief Keef was released from the Illinois Youth Center after serving a two-month bid in a juvenile correctional center for violating the terms of his probation. His grandmother would discussed the possibility of getting baptized upon his release

April

Jay Z enters into an partnership with CAA and launches Roc Nation Sports. His first signing, all-star New York Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano.

When: April 2, 2013

When: April 11, 2013

The controversy over Rick Ross’ rape-lyric on “U.O.E.N.O” finally caught up to him. TMZ reports that Reebok officially dropped the MMG leader as their spokesman and which cost Ross between $3.5 million to $5 million. Even after issuing an formal apology, they felt the damage was done. Reebok CEO Uli Becker expressed his feelings about the situation stating, "It's unfortunate because he's a great guy, he just has stupid advisors around him."

When: April 12, 2013

OG Double D, a music executive, MC and associate of Future through his Freebandz imprint–was shot and killed on Interstate 20 in his black Maybach. He was found suffering from multiple gunshots to the body and head and died in Grady Memorial Hospital.

May

When: May 1, 2013

After inciting public outrage from Emmett Till’s family for his controversial lyric on Future "Karate Chop (Remix)," Lil Wayne issued an official statement to apologize for his actions. However, Airickca Gordon-Taylor, who is the Executive Director of Mamie Till Mobley Memorial Foundation and Till family representative says Wayne’s apology wasn’t sincere. Till’s family members pressured the rapper’s sponsors into possibly dropping the rapper over the lyrics, which turned out to be successful after Mountain Dew dropped Lil Wayne as a spokesperson. Weezy would later apologize to the Till family again mid-performance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee while on his America’s Most Wanted Music Festival tour.

When: May 1, 2013

Pepsi Co. pulled Tyler, The Creator's Mountain Dew ad, “Felicia the Goat,” from all channels as the commercial got huge backlash for being racist and implied violence against women. Noted author and economist Dr. Boyce Watkins went as far as to call the ad, “arguably the most racist commercial in history.” Tyler would later go on and say that the controversy wont change his art in any way.

When: May 2, 2013

Chris Kelly of Kris Kross was found dead in his Atlanta at the age of 34 from an overdose of cocaine and heroin, which was confirmed by the medical examiner. Jermaine Durpi would later pen a letter to the fans to remember Chris.

When: May 6, 2013

Lauryn Hill was sentenced to three months in prison for tax evasion, and will also serve three additional months in home confinement. She was released in October 2013.

When: May 7, 2013

Ja Rule was expected to be a free man on July 28 after finishing up his tax evasion sentence but was release two months early from Raybrook Correctional Facility in Upstate New York. He would later post a picture of his post-jail where he looked like the Hulk.

When: May 8, 2013

Both Gucci Mane and Chief Keef take to Twitter to announce that the young chi-town MC signed to Gucci's 1017 Bricksquad.

June

When: June 10, 2013

2 Chainz, hours before he was set to perform in concert, was robbed at gun point in San Francisco, California. It was later confirmed by San Francisco Police that the Atlanta rapper was indeed robbed. He would later let go of the security working that day.

When: June 20, 2013

Dream Chaser’s own Lil Snupe was shot and killed Winnfield, La. at the age of 18. Edrick O. Stewart, 21 and Tony D. Holdin, 36, for their alleged roles in the crime. Meek Mill reacted on Twitter with a series of heartfelt tweets.

When: June 25, 2013

Fat Joe is sentenced to four months in prison in New Jersey. He went into prison in August and was released late November.

July

When: July 8, 2013

Wiz Khalifia confirmed via Twitter that he tied the knot with Ambe Rose and got officially married.

When: July 16, 2013

Jay-Z hijacked the halftime of the NBA Finals to announce the release date for his newest album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, and his partnership with Samsung where the first million Samsung Galaxy owners to download the Magna Carta app will get the album for free. In the three-minute television spot, Hov teases the album with in-studio footage of himself, Rick Rubin, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and Pharell. thus birthing #NewRules.

August

When: Aug. 5, 2013

At Drake's annual concert in Toronto, OVO Fest, Drake surprised everyone and brought out Kanye West. For the first time ever the two juggernauts shared the same stage together. Drizzy said, “His words, that was like a moment I clicked out. I [wasn’t] sure if I was still [dreaming].” He continued, “This is probably the most important moment of my life to date. Because at the end of the day, I do look up to ’Ye and he’s been a major influence, if not the biggest influence in my career so to hear him say that and just to feel like, ‘Okay who knows where this could go.’”

When: Aug. 12, 2013

The timeline begins on Aug. 12 at 9:53 p.m., Big Sean announces that he will debut a new song on Funkmaster Flex’s radio show later tonight. At 10:00 p.m. Funkmaster Flex debuts Big Sean’s “Control” featuring Kendrick Lamar and Jay Electronica on The Funkmaster Flex Show on Hot 97. Kendrick Lamar declares himself “King Of New York” declaring his superiority over a litany of popular rappers like Drake, Big Sean, Jay Electronica, Meek Mill, Mac Miller, A$AP Rocky, Pusha T and J. Cole. Thus turning the internet and the hip-hop community upside down, revitalized hip-hop’s competitive spirit, and creating the single most talked about song of 2013, producing a plethora of response records and verses even until this day.

September

When: Sept. 7, 2013

Gucci Mane went on a three day Twitter tirade calling out his former friends and Bricksquad members, the industry, record labels and women he allegedly had sex with. For three days Gucci had the full attention of hip-hop as he was goingt through a full class meltdown and was reportedly dropped by Atlantic Records. He was later seen about to fight a man in the mall. He later claimed he was hacked by his former manager, Coach K but apologized for his behavior to some of the insulted parties and admitting his addiction to codeine and promethazine came to a head with him wildin’ all week. Gucci Mane was charged in federal court earlier in December with two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon after two September incidents during which he showed a gun and threatened police and could face 20 years in prison.

When: Sept. 11, 2013

Mister Cee took to the Hot 97 airwaves to announce his resignation from Hot 97 after new allegations arose about him soliciting a prostitute when a video surfaced of Cee soliciting oral sex from a transsexual prostitute. Mister Cee signed off for the final time after 20 years at Hot 97 with the following message, asking fans to not lay anything on management or program director Ebro. He would later rescinded his resignation after speaking to Hot 97's higher ups. He would speak to XXL about the recent video, his past indiscretions, and his future.

October

When: Oct. 1, 2013

After serving an 18-month sentence on weapons charges, Young Buck was released from prison. The former G-Unit member released a new track, “Rage,” in September and recently skated $171,000 in debt in a bankruptcy case involving his former G-Unit associate 50 Cent.

When: Oct. 3, 2013

A little over a week before The 2013 BET Hip-Hop Award air on television, AllHipHop got their hands on an exclusive 15-second snippet from Kendrick’s upcoming BET Cypher appearance. The short snippet of his verse sent ripples through the hip-hop community, asking the question who is Kendrick talk about in his verse. TDE did not disappoint when the full version of TDE's BET Cypher went live on Oct. 15, making the message loud and clear that they are no one to mess with.

When: Nov. 15, 2013

On the day Ol’ Dirty Bastard birthday, NUHO attempted to premiere his documentary to fans at the historic Brooklyn Academy in Brooklyn, NY. However, the night turned into turmoil after a cease and desist order prevented the screening from going ahead. He got even messier and devolved into a game of finger-pointing, with Chris Kanik, owner of the NuHo Film Festival—the organization responsible for promoting and putting on the event—lambasting ODB’s estate for what he calls “plain and simple greed.” Icelene Jones—ODB’s widow and the administrator of her late husband’s estate—as well as her manager Messiah Jacobs chimed in disputing many of Kanik’s claims. After all the disputes, Raison Allah’s documentary on the life of late Wu-Tang Clan member Ol’ Dirty Bastard has been finally made available online.

When: Oct. 15, 2013

Chief Keef returned to jail for violating his probation by testing positive for marijuana. He was later released on Oct. 24 for good behavior.

November

When: Nov. 12, 2013

Trinidad Jame$’ performance at Converse Rubber Tracks on Nov. 12 sparked headlines when he went on rant claiming New York’s rap scene has fallen off and that Atlanta runs New York musically—as he performed in New York City. Jame$ has since then clarified some of the points, put out a track on this topic. This ignited the discussion of what is the state of hip-hop in New York plus opinons from a plethora of artists. Most vocally was Brooklyn native, Maino, who was disappointed in New York than Trinidad Jame$.

When: Nov. 12, 2013

In a press statement released by Tiffith, the TDE chief took issue with the way his company was portrayed in Kendrick’s GQ profile stating that the article was "completely disrespectful" and "painted TDE in a negative light." As a result Kendrick was pulled from his performance at GQ’s annual Man Of The Year party.

When: Nov. 21, 2013

A Tribe Called Quest reunited for one of their two final performances at the Barclays Center for Kanye West’s The Yeezus Tour. The crowd was full of energy as Tribe ran through classics such as “Can I Kick It” and “Bonita Applebum.”

December

When: Dec. 13, 2013

Wale threaten Complex after the rapper was excluded on their 50 Best Albums of 2013. Furious because his latest album, The Gifted was overlooked, Wale went ham on the phone towards Complex who recorded him without his acknowledgement.

When: Dec. 21, 2013

Original Three 6 Mafia member Lord Infamous died Friday night (Dec. 2o) from a heart attack in his sleep at his mother’s house in Memphis, Tenn at the age of 40. This year, Lord Infamous and the remaining members of Three 6 Mafia, except Juicy J, formed an offshoot group called Da Mafia 6ix and released the 6ix Commandments mixtape. Paul spoke about Lord Infamous’ legacy, what was going through his mind upon hearing about Infamous’ death and what’s next for Da Mafia 6ix