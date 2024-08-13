CNN Analyst Laura Coates Recalls the Gems She’s Received From Rappers Over the Years

Hip-Hop Junkie

CNN analyst Laura Coates respects hip-hop and offers rappers a mainstream platform.

Interview: Aleia Woods

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2024 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

Laura Coates’ role as CNN’s chief legal analyst and anchor of Laura Coates Live shares the commonality of authentic storytelling in hip-hop. The former civil rights attorney and domestic violence prosecutor had no desire to enter the journalistic realm, but after walking away from her government job at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., Laura, 43, ended up at CNN and now uses her platform as a vessel for truth. The Minnesota native regularly interviews political figures, experts, thought-provokers and entertainers. XXL spoke with Laura about the impact of rap music on her career, her thoughts on Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s rap beef and more.

XXL: How has hip-hop impacted your journalism career?

Laura Coates: I grew up with hip-hop. Interestingly enough, I don’t think you can be authentically a journalist unless you are making sure that all of the news is being told. Journalism is about storytelling. So, if you are not being inclusive about the stories that matter to people, if you spend all your time trying to do what you think the news is, as opposed to what is newsworthy to everyone, you’re going to fail at the message [and] the opportunity to really democratize the information.

I try my hardest to make sure that the stories that are told are not news adjacent. The best people to tell those stories are those who are poets and journalists in their own rights and that is a lot of our artists today.

What do you feel are some of the best gems you’ve gotten from interviews that you’ve had with rappers?

Jeezy comes to mind in his book and the authenticity of meeting people where they are. Fat Joe comes to mind as inspirational in that he sees a need and then navigates a course to try to meet that need, and healthcare, and drug pricing and transparency. I thought he was powerful to speak with. I thought GloRilla was a really interesting interview because she was very sweet and she made me laugh with what she was saying. What I really appreciated was her enthusiasm for having been invited to the White House and never letting people forget that what she was doing means something to not just the culture, but her own family.

What are your thoughts on the current state of rap right now?

There is nothing wrong with people challenging one’s creativity. Where it gets dangerous is when people miss the point, and miss the message and confuse the battle for an invitation to do harm. What we’re seeing is this real battle between commercial and authentic success, commercial talent and people who don’t need any trophies to prove something. It’s a testament to what’s happening in our greater world, where everyone is seeking validation all the time, and everyone’s trying to, on the one hand, envy the grass that is green on the other side. And then pretend they don’t even see it. This is a time when people are coming to terms with the fact that what inspires you and what you’re drawn to [are] changing. The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef really shows you what happens when you challenge creativity and you challenge commercial success, and you challenge those who could take or leave it.

Did you pick a side?

I didn’t pick a side only because my son, who’s 11 and a fan of both, told me I was not allowed to pick a side. I have a side. But let me tell you, if either one were to come in my office right now, I’d be like, “It’s all love.” I might be the J. Cole and be like, “You know what? I appreciate you both.” J. Cole might be the new Switzerland, and that might be me.

Which artists are you listening to right now?

It’s always Jay-Z, and it’s not just nostalgia for me. Jay was such a part of [my] high school, college [and] law school listening experience. It was all [of] his albums. I like J. Cole a lot as well. “No Role Modelz” is one of my most-played songs. Kendrick Lamar and “The Heart Part 5” because I’m so captivated by that video. I love the creativity of it.

