Ghostface Killah Shares His Favorite Rap Memory With Beyoncé, the Best Years in Hip-Hop and Most Prized Piece of Jewelry

Doin' Lines

Ghostface Killah fills in the blanks.

Interview: Aleia Woods

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2024 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

1. The rap game wouldn’t be what it is without the forefathers of rap.

2. Talking about Africa was my favorite part about writing my book, Rise of a Killah.

3. My bird is my most prized piece of jewelry.

4. One thing I miss about the Wu-Tang Clan days is being young, performing with my brothers.

5. Going on stage with Beyoncé is my fondest rap memory.

6. If I could go back in time, I would tell my younger self, “Save your money.”

7. Going by the water or beach is how I decompress from stress.

8. “Come Go With Me” by Teddy Pendergrass is one of my guilty pleasure songs.

9. If money wasn’t an object, I’d feed millions of people, build a lot of mosques [for] people to go pray and put water in certain places where people don’t have water.

10. One place I’ve visited that I wouldn’t mind returning to is Benin.

11. Breakfast is my favorite meal to cook.

12. Ghostface Killah and the ladies go hand-in-hand.

13. My golden eagle cuff is symbolic of being free.

14. If I wasn’t from Staten Island, I’d like to be from Philly.

15. Ghostface is an underrated rapper.

16. I felt bad when the Knicks lost in the semi-finals against the Pacers because my brothers [are] Knicks fans.

17. ’87 to ’88 and ’93 to ’95 were the best years for hip-hop.

18. The Quran is one of my biggest influences.

19. My favorite cities to perform in are Philly, Boston, Chicago and North Carolina.

20. Bugatti is a car I like, but I’d never purchase.

