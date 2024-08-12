Lola Brooke Discusses Taking a Different Approach on Her Next Project, How She Keeps Her Pen Game Sharp and More

All In

Motivated after dropping her debut project, Lola Brooke is laser-focused.

Interview: Aleia Woods

Editor’s Note: This story appears in the Summer 2024 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

New York City rapper Lola Brooke is Brooklyn to her core. Her sound and approach to rap are nostalgic. That shined through most on Dennis Daughter, her debut project, which dropped this past November. She earned a BET award nomination for “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” featuring Latto and Yung Miami, a song off the effort, and the original track landed her a platinum plaque, also resulting in numerous features and solid records. As the MC continues her rap journey, she’s learning to show all sides of herself as an artist. Here, Lola checks in on what’s next for her, how she sharpens her pen, recently hitting the studio with Meek Mill and more.

XXL: You recently dropped your debut project. Now, what are you working on?

Lola Brooke: Right now, I’m just working on new music and showing my fans the elevation of what Lola Brooke is.

You have said in the past that your breakout single “Don’t Play With It” changed your life. How does that feel?

It feels really good because again, I be sitting here thinking to myself, like, all I ever wanted was to be on stage and hear the crowd saying my lyrics word-by-word, a cappella. Now that I get to do that, the next two, three, four years, whatever, it’s a great feeling. It just shows that as an artist, it don’t matter how long it takes, as long as you get to see the moment.

How do you savor these moments?

Just stay in the studio. The only reason why these moments is happening is because I’m creating music. So, whether I’m putting music out or not, just staying in the studio and keeping my pen sharp.

What’s the vibe of the next project?

On this next project, I’m just experimenting, and I’m showing people that I’m not just an MC or rapper. I’m actually an artist. This next project is just showing that I’m an artist, for sure.

What made you want to make that experimental pivot?

I’m still pushing the “Don’t Play With It” vibes, for sure. But that’s just not all. That’s not all who I am. It’s not just that. It’s a lot more to me, so maybe I shouldn’t say experiment because this is so me, too. I have a different side of Lola, and I just want to dig deep into it a little bit more and show them the artist side rather than rapper. I’m still gonna be rapping, of course, but, you know, it’s always good as an artist to elevate. That’s the point of being an artist is to continue to keep being creative.

Meek Mill was one of the first big artists to cosign you. Will there be a Meek and Lola collab?

See, this is the thing. I should beat Meek up, man, because he put out a snippet of a song that we did together, but we ain’t release it. I’ve been in the studio with him, though, so it’ll be more music. Right now, we just been working on music. We artists, so this is a hobby for us. Sometimes, we do make music, and it might not come out, but it’s just to sharpen the pen.

What’s one thing you’ve always wanted to do that you’re now able to do since your success?

Take care of my mom. That’s the biggest thing for me, to see that my mom doesn’t stress as much as she used to. It makes me smile. When my mom smile, I smile, and I become an animal on the court. That’s what it really is for me.

