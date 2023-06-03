Blocboy JB Claims He’s One of the Best Rappers in the World Next to Eminem, Drake and J. Cole

Out of nowhere, Blocboy JB claimed that he was one of the best rappers in the world next to Eminem, Drake and J. Cole.

On Saturday (June 3), Blocboy JB jumped on his Instagram Story and wrote a message that left many rap fans scratching their heads. Blocboy wrote, "I'm One Of The Best Rappers In The World Y'all Just [sleeping emoji] [.]"

Blocboy also added: "Bar 4 Bar only n***a up der wit me is [Eminem], [Drake], [J. Cole]."

It's unclear if the Memphis rapper was being honest with his statement or simply trolling his fans. Blocboy didn't add any further proof to his assertion.

Blocboy JB was an XXL Freshman

Blocboy JB was part of the 2018 XXL Freshman class along with Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Pump, Smokepurpp, JID, Wifisfuneral, Trippie Redd, Stefflon Don, YBN Nahmir and Lil Skies. During his freestyle, he gave a shout-out to the magazine and name-dropped a character from the popular animated show The Boondocks.

Blocboy JB Sues Fortnite Video Game Creators Over His "Shoot" Dance

In 2019, Blocboy JB slapped Fortnite creators Epic Games with a lawsuit for using his dance moves without giving him credit, compensation or approval. According to the rapper's suit, players were able to purchase dances (known as "emotes") for their characters including Blocboy's famous "Shoot" dance as seen in his "Look Alive" music video. At the time, Blocboy acknowledged that he hadn't registered a copyright on the dance when Fortnite started using it, but he was in the process of doing so.

Read Blocboy JB's Instagram Story Message Below

