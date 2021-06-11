Think back to the hip-hop songs that stay ingrained in the brain. There's usually one common thread throughout each. The rappers have crafted hooks that fit the vibe of their tracks so well that it's both memorable and easy to rap along to. With so many artists coming out of the booth with hits that stick, XXL highlights some of the best hip-hop songs with excellent hooks over the last five years. The lyrics within, pure catchy factor or how it was devised with the beat are all taken into account.

Some of the biggest hits in the last few years have benefitted from very well-made hooks. Lil Baby and 42 Dugg's "We Paid," the song that put Dugg on the map and became one of Baby's biggest hits, fits right under that umbrella. The refrain "Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, we paid," along with other parts of the song helped it rise to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 last year. The same could be said for A$AP Ferg's "Plain Jane," with its compact chorus, rapped in the same cadence as the Three 6 Mafia 1999 classic "Slob On My Nob." Ferg's hit shot to No. 26 on the Hot 100 in 2018. Chorus-making is a specific skill; Ferg knew what would work here while also making something that fits his style.

There are also deep cuts with strong hooks. These tracks may have never became huge hits, but that sweet spot is perfect. DaBaby's "Carpet Burn," which is about exactly what you think it is, has a perfect, short hook that feeds right into his verse. The way its delivered is different from anything else on his 2019 debut album, Baby on Baby, and probably could have been bigger if it was less graphic. Future's "Goin Dummi" is another album cut with a flawless hook. Featured on the Atlanta's rapper's 2019 LP, The Wizrd, the production feels like an interstellar trip, but the chorus—about balling and staying safe—grounds it in reality.

Check out the best hip-hop hooks over the last five years below.