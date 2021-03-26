Lil Baby 2021 Type Beats

Lil Baby has caught even more fire after delivering his sophomore album, My Turn, to the masses in 2020. With one of the best-selling projects of last year across all genres under his belt, he unloaded a cannon of high-powered singles, like the Grammy Award-nominated protest anthem “The Bigger Picture” and continues to be on a merciless feature run alongside music’s most respected faces from Drake (“Wants and Needs”) to R&B legend Monica (“Trenches”) to add gasoline to the flame. Seeing how he’s good for topping charts and delivering hits these days, beatmakers all across the country are trying to perfect an ideal backdrop for him to spit over. Hence the birth of countless Lil Baby type beats.

The 27-year-old rapper’s most recent two songs have earned him a couple of appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 top 50 in 2021. For the platinum-selling “On Me,” which currently sits at No. 23 on the charts and was released in December of 2020, Chi Chi and Evrgrn are the architects of the conquering beat, coated with 808 drum kicks and jumpy piano keys. With a more rapid tempo, the same qualities can be heard on “Real As It Gets” featuring EST Gee, which peaked at No. 34 on the Hot 100 and arrived earlier this month. DY Krazy and ATL Jacob tag-teamed that arresting effort.

Spirited piano keys, harmonious woodwind strings and trap bass and kicks are Lil Baby’s selected sounds of choice, more evident on 2020 tracks like the Gunna-assisted “Heatin Up” and “Same Thing.” To bring that ghetto gospel feel to life, the 4PF head honcho often leans on the shield of producer Quay Global, who did a majority of the songs on Baby's Harder Than Hard (2017), Too Hard (2017), Street Gossip (2018) and Harder Than Ever (2018). Considering his extension to the YSL family, producer Wheezy sometimes makes appearances as well, most notably for the 2017 Drake-featured "Yes Indeed." Then there's his work with Murda Beatz, Southside, Oz, Twsyted Genius, Section 8 and Tay Keith. For Lil Baby's only collaborative project, Drip Harder with Gunna, beat architect Turbo gets the nod of orchestrating almost the entire thing.

Rewinding back to his debut 2017 mixtape, Perfect Timing, featuring Atlanta rap generals Young Thug, Gunna and Lil Yachty, the staticky drums are still present on the beats. Melody-wise, things change a bit with more foggy and distorted audio crashing together to add another element over the cadence on tracks like “For You.” But overall, it’s the same ol’ vibe that exemplifies how Lil Baby knows and capitalizes on a sound he’s been refining for the last few years.

He’s no stranger to sharing his success though. Each project he has drafts the talents of at least five different producers. And as things have progressed, the number has as well. You won’t catch Lil Baby out of his comfort zone just yet, rapping over soul samples or demographic-based sounds like bounce music. The furthest he’s extended his arm is to drill music, heard on the remix of Fivio Foreign’s breakout hit “Big Drip,” laid down by AXL Beats. Other than that, Lil Baby keeps the sound of his beats as street and trap-centered as his poetically concrete lyrics.

Off the fact that Lil Baby is arguably the hottest young rapper in the game right now, below are some reminiscent beats that rising producers can look for to emulate such a catchy sound. Tap in to the Lil Baby type beats.

