BlocBoy JB is defending Ja Morant's actions after the star Memphis Grizzlies point guard was suspended by the NBA for a second time for flashing a gun on camera.

On Sunday (May 14), Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB hopped on Instagram to address Ja's latest viral incident.

"Guns are not illegal," BlocBoy wrote on his Instagram. "If he turnt in his car with his gun dats in his name in his yard and somebody recorded him dat ain't on him. Free Ja."

Blocboy JB defands Ja Morant.

Unfortunately, the NBA does not agree with BlocBoy JB's assessment of the situation. After video was posted on Morant's friend Davonte Pack's Instagram account showing Ja Morant flashing a gun in a car on May 13, the NBA suspended the troubled hooper pending an internal investigation on Sunday (May 14).

"We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information," NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement Sunday, according to ESPN.

Fat Joe called out Ja Morant on Instagram on Sunday, saying he believes Morant is purposefully trying to get kicked out of the NBA.

"That man is trying hard to go play for Turkey or China or Serbia [and] Montenegro. He's trying hard to get kicked out the NBA," Fat Joe opined in the video. "Those guys that's with you, they not your people, Ja. They don't care. This is a problem we have with our community. Becoming famous. Becoming celebrities. Because the people that's around you, they like the girls watching. They love the lifestyle. But they not you."

"They didn't dribble the basketball in the snow on Christmas trying to figure out the Kobe moves or the Jordan moves," Fat Joe continued. "They didn't put in the work like you. And guess what? If you get thrown out of the NBA, these are the same guys that are going to say, 'Yo, he wasn't s**t anyway. It is what it is.' Ja, these are not your people. Anybody telling you, or pointing you in the direction of ignorance is not with you."

This is Ja Morant's second suspension in as many months. Back in March, he was suspended for eight games after video surfaced of him flashing a gun in a club. He was already under investigation by the league for allegedly brandishing a gun during an altercation with a 17-year-old during a pick-up basketball game.