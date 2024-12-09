50 Cent Wants to Know If the Super Bowl Is Still Happening Following Rape Lawsuit Against Jay-Z

50 Cent is questioning the status of the Super Bowl after Jay-Z is accused of raping a teenager in a new lawsuit.

50 Cent Reacts to Jay-Z Lawsuit News

On Sunday (Dec. 8), Fif shared a post on Instagram in which he appeared to react to the breaking news that Jay-Z is being sued by a woman who claims she was raped by Hov and Diddy when she was 13 years old in 2000. The post features a still shot of 50's now famous driving away GIF.

"Ok I don’t know what’s going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl," he captioned the post. "I’m just asking for a friend!"

50's mention of the Super Bowl is seemingly a joking reference to Jay-Z's Roc Nation company being instrumental in putting together the Super Bowl halftime show. This wouldn't be the first time 50 Cent has called out Hov in recent months. Back in May, he claimed Jay was lying low until Diddy's legal issues blew over.

Jay-Z Denies Rape Allegation

On Sunday, news broke that Jay-Z was being accused in a refiled lawsuit of raping a teenager with Diddy at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000. Shortly after the news hit, Jay vehemently denied the claims in a lengthy statement to XXL.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee," the statement reads in part. "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!! These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

In response to the suit, Jay-Z has filed a countersuit against his accuser's attorney who has since claimed the rap billionaire bullied and harassed him after learning about the potential suit.

