The YSL RICO Trial Has Officially Come to an End

The YSL RICO trial has finally come to a conclusion after the jury reached a verdict for the final two defendants on the case, Deamonte "Yak Gotti" Kendrick and Shannon Stillwell.

Jury Returns Verdict in YSL RICO Trial

On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the jury in the YSL RICO case returned a verdict following four days of deliberation finding Yak Gotti not guilty on all charges and Shannon Stillwell guilty of one count of possession of a firearm. He has been sentenced to time served.

The two men had been charged with various crimes, including the 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas. Yak Gotti was charged with violating Georgia's RICO Act, one count of murder and drug and gun charges. Stillwell was initially charged with two counts of murder, violating Georgia's RICO Act and various drug and gun charges as well.

The verdict comes after Yak Gotti was stabbed during a jail altercation on Sunday (Dec. 1). Stillwell was stabbed in jail during an altercation in jail last December.

Young Thug Pleads Guilty in YSL RICO Trial

There were initially 28 people on the YSL RICO indictment when it was announced in May of 2022. By the time the trial started in November of 2023, only six people, including Thug, Stillwell and Kendrick were left on the case in what turned out to be the longest criminal trial in Georgia history.

The verdict comes less than a month after Young Thug pleaded guilty in the case to charges of participating in a criminal street gang, violation of Georgia's controlled substance act and multiple gun crimes. The rapper was sentenced to 40 years, with five to service, but commuted to time served with 15 years of probation followed by backloaded 20 years.

See the verdicts being read in the YSL RICO case below.

Watch the Final Verdicts in the YSL RICO Case