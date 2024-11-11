Young Thug’s Dad Calls Out Atlanta Artists for Not Supporting Thug While In Jail, People Think He’s Talking to T.I

Young Thug's dad calls out Atlanta rappers for not supporting Thug while he was in jail and people think he is referencing T.I.

Young Thug's Father Addresses Clout Chasers

On Nov. 9, Thugga's father Jeffery Williams Sr. was a guest on the Nothing But the Truth Podcast where he spoke about his son's recent release from jail after pleading guilty in the YSL RICO case and the attention Thug is getting from his rap counterparts.

"We got all these rappers and everybody trying to find Young Thug," Jeffrey Sr. said in the video below. "They wanna talk to Young Thug, they wanna this, that and the other. Where your a*s been for 29 months? Why y'all a*s ain't been out there protesting for his constitutional rights being violated? Y'all are the ones considered to be the influencers. Ain't influencing sh*t."

He continued by calling out Atlanta artists for being fair-weather friends. "Now, you want to talk to him," Big Jeff added. "You want to goddamn put out these monkey-a*s videos. All this, for your personal gain. It's just for your personal gain. Your personal hype. Trying to make yourself relevant...Where have y'all been? Where have y'all Atlanta artists been up until now?"

He brought up a particular story where he asked a rapper to perform at a YSL event.

"I asked him to do an event on behalf of YSL. And I was told, 'Let me get with my people and see if I can do that,'" Big Jeff said. "But yet and still, I see you right there beside Young Thug. That's when he needed the help. So, you know, we gotta stop with the fake."

Fans Think Big Jeff Is Talking About T.I.

Many people have presumed Big Jeff is talking about T.I. because Tip was the first rapper to share a video with Thug following his release from jail.

"Sir…go to bed," one comment reads. "T.I. had his own battles and trials to fight. This man been screaming Free Thug. Embrace your son’s victory and move on.."

Fans react to Young Thug's dad. mslbj6/Instagram loading...

"Talking for Thug about T.I meanwhile that’s the only person Thug been seen with since he been home clearly Thug don’t feel the same way," anther comment reads.

Talking for Thug about T.I meanwhile that’s the only person Thug been seen with since he been home 😂😂 clearly Thug don’t feel the same way trinidadrell/Instagram loading...

"The entitlement is wild," someone else opined. "Why is T.I. expected to do things exactly the way you want him to do it?"

Talking for Thug about T.I meanwhile that’s the only person Thug been seen with since he been home 😂😂 clearly Thug don’t feel the same way dorecia.yjb/Instagram loading...

Check out Young Thug's dad's comments and reactions below.

See People React to Young Thug's Dad's Comments

Watch Young Thug's Dad Talk About Rappers Showing "Fake" Love