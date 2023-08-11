Tory Lanez Releases Free Tory Merch and People Can’t Believe He’s Serious

Tory Lanez has released a line of "Free Tory Lanez" merch after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion and people on social media are having a field day with jokes.

Tory Lanez Drops New Merch

On Friday (Aug. 11), Tory Lanez announced the release of apparel in support of his movement to be free from prison. The collection includes black and white T-shirts that display Tory's face along with the words "Free Tory Lanez." Another black T-shirt for sale just has the words "Free Tory" on front and back. He also has hoodies in black and white that feature his photo and the "Free Tory Lanez" slogan.

People on Twitter have been filling up the timeline with jokes about the sale.

"This dude Tory Lanez selling Free Tory merch," one Twitter user posted along with over a dozen crying laughing emojis.

"Tory Lanez making 'Free Tory' shirts explains why he needed 20 years instead of 10," another post reads.

"Tory lanez is selling free tory shirts he's literally a parody what a loser," someone else tweeted.

Tory Lanez Releases Statement

The new merch drop comes on the heels of Tory Lanez releasing a new statement about his sentencing on Instagram where he denies responsibility for the shooting.

"I have never let a hard time intimidate me I never never let no jail time eliminate me," the statement begins. "Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will."

He continued: "This week in court I took responsibility for all the verbal and intimate moments I shared with the parties involved...That's it. In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I'm being wrongfully accused of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do."

See Tory Lanez's new merch line that has Twitter in stitches below.

See Tory Lanez's New "Free Tory Lanez" Merch and Reactions