Snoop Dogg Reveals His Top 10 Rappers of All Time

Snoop Dogg has revealed his top 10 favorite rappers after sharing that Eminem isn't on his list.

On Friday (July 31), Snoop hopped on Instagram and named his top 10 MCs of all time. His list goes as follows: Slick Rick, Ice Cube, LL Cool J, KRS-One, Rakim, Run from Run-DMC, Big Daddy Kane, Ice-T and Too $hort.

Along with Snoop's list, he included a caption, which reads, "A lot niggaz been cryin about me leaving people off my top 10 without. Even seeing my shit so here it is F. Y. I. Notice how none of my peers or m. Cs after me are on the list respect ya. Gz is what I was taught if u offended you’ll get over it I get left off a lot of top10s I’m not even on this one ☝ . drop."

Last week, during a conversation with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, the Long Beach, Calif. rapper said that although Eminem is on a lot of other people's top rappers list, the Detroit native didn't make the cut on Snoop's own list. While discussing the impact Dr. Dre has had on many rhymers' careers, Snoop pinpointed Eminem specifically. That's when Snoop offered his explanation for Em not making his top 10.

"Eminem, the great White hope," Snoop said. "White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let's keep that one thou-wow. None. He [Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position to where he could be one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don't think so, but the game feels like he's top 10 lyricists and all that that comes with it. But, that's just because he's with Dr. Dre and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find."

Snoop then name-drops his favorite rappers, some of which are mentioned on the list he posted on IG a few days ago. "’Cause it's some niggas in the 1980s that he can't fuck with...like Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS-One, like LL Cool J. Shall I go on?," he continued. "Like Ice Cube. You understand me? I ain't got no time to play. It is what it is."

The conversation of rappers' top rappers has been taking place rather often these days. Eminem has shared his and so has Drake. Em's included Tupac Shakur, Lil Wayne and Kool G. Rap. Meanwhile, Drake reveres Jay-Z, The Notorious B.I.G. Andre 3000 and his mentor Weezy F. Baby.