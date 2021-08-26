September 2021 New Music Releases

Summer comes to an end next month, but there's a few more weeks of heat and hip-hop is shelling out some new albums to go along with the warmth. In August, there were projects from Nas, YNW Melly, K Camp and much more. And, of course, there's a whole lot more in store for the weeks to come.

At the top of September, Pell will be offering his 11-track effort, Floating While Dreaming II (FWD II). The New Orleans rapper's LP will arrive on Sept. 3 and includes appearances from PJ Morton and more. "This is the most Jared Pellerin album I’ve ever made," he said. "It’s truly authentic to who I am and the relationships/stories of people I care about. The first Floating While Dreaming project was a dedication to leaving school to pursue my dreams of making it in the music industry." Pell dropped the initial FWD in 2014.

Georgia-bred rapper Lil Nas X will be delivering his debut album, Montero, on Sept. 17. The project, which was titled after his given name and will likely feature "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow, was therapeutic for the rapper. "Creating this album has been therapy for me," Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter. "I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who i am, what i can do, and where i will be. i’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own."

Nas X made the announcement of his LP on Wednesday (Aug. 25), not too long before a remark he made in the comment section of the Rap instagram page seemingly began spamming IG comments for other accounts. The post in particular was about pro-skater Tony Hawk selling $500 skateboards with Hawk's blood infused in the board's paint. Lil Nas X replied to the post, writing, "Nah he tweakin," which began appearing all throughout IG comments. Instagram later acknowledged it as a glitch.

Diddy, also known as Love, hasn't dropped a project since 2015, but this month, things are changing. The rapper-turned-music mogul is delivering his R&B-tinged effort, titled Off the Grid Vol. 1, on Sept. 24. Puffy first announced the opus via Instagram in July and captioned the now-deleted post, "OFF THE GRID. The Album September 24, 2021. Welcome to the LOVE ERA!" Prior to this album, the Harlem-bred artist released his MMM (Money Making Mitch) mixtape in 2015, and before that was his LP Last Train to Paris in 2010.

Check out the projects dropping in September from Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Asher Roth, Little Simz, ShooterGang Kony and more.