Every Time These Rappers Work Together It’s All Hits, No Misses

Whenever the final product includes more than one person, you need to be able to be a team player and work well with others. Music has always been a collaborative effort, and hip-hop was birthed from a bunch of New York City youths teaming up to rap. In hip-hop's past and present, some of the best work has come from two rappers whipping up a song, and building off each other's contributions. Modern hip-hop is home to joint projects and collaborative tracks being released left and right. There are plenty of artists who work together very well but have stuck to releasing just a few songs as a team. XXL shines a light on the rappers who make magic together.

Interestingly enough, the 2019 XXL Freshman cover has two sets of artists that built relationships from that day forward that resulted in big songs. DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion were both in that Freshman group, and soon after, Megan released her Fever standout "Cash Shit," with DaBaby. The North Carolina rapper then featured Meg, along with singer Ashanti, on "Nasty" from his Blame It On Baby album. Late last year, Meg collaborated with DaBaby yet again on her song "Cry Baby," from her debut album, Good News. With Meg and DaBaby getting a double platinum plaque for "Cash Shit" and "Cry Baby" being one of the most popular songs off Meg's debut LP, they are clearly a perfect rap match when it comes to making hits.

Another rap pairing that has benefitted from developing a working relationship after becoming XXL Freshmen is Gunna and Roddy Ricch, who were friends before they were even chose for the cover last year. Gunna was on Roddy's 2019 debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, appearing on the single "Start Wit Me." Then Gunna had Roddy on "Cooler Than A Bitch," from his own 2020 album, Wunna. They make quality music together because the chemistry is evident, both talent and their friendship are the ingredients to this special sauce. You never know when they'll link up and drop something again, but it's apparent that when they do, it'll be a smash.

From DaBaby and Megan The Stallion to Roddy Ricch and Gunna, along with plenty more, take a look at every time these rappers work together it's magic.