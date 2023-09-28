Quavo has given a promising update on Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho 2, the sequel to his 2017 collaborative album with Travis Scott.

Quavo Gives Update on Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho 2 Album With Travis Scott

On Wednesday (Sept. 28), Quavo posted the update in the Instagram comment section of OurGenerationMusic, which shared that Quavo and Travis Scott's album Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho surpassed a billion streams on Spotify.

"That’s tuff next one loadin….. battery [charged emoji]," Quavo wrote.

The sequel album would serve as the follow-up to Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, which dropped Dec. 21, 2017. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 90,000 album-equivalent units, marking Quavo's first top 10 debut as a solo artist.

Quavo and Travis Scott Both Drop New Albums

Quavo and Travis Scott both dropped off solo albums earlier in 2023. The former dropped Rocket Power on Aug. 18, while Scott released his highly anticipated album Utopia on July 28. Utopia served as one of the biggest rap releases of the year, earning 496,000 album-equivalent units and debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

La Flame also announced he'd be hitting the road for the Circus Maximus Tour in support of the project. The tour begins Oct. 11 in Charlotte, N.C. and will continue almost through the end of the year, concluding on Dec. 29 in Toronto.

As for Quavo, he's been keeping things lowkey since dropping off Rocket Power, but according to a report from the Daily Mail, Huncho and Doja Cat were spotted dining together at Manhattan hotspot Carbone on Sept. 11.

Little is known about the nature of their date, but the Migos rapper has previously been linked to multiple women in 2023–including Lori Harvey, Chlöe Bailey and a gymnast named Erica Fontaine.

Check out Quavo's update on Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho 2 below.

