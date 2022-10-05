YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Label Blasts Comedian Druski for Making Joke About YB’s Apparent Fiancée

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's label recently called out comedian Druski for making a joke about YoungBoy's apparent fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle.

On Tuesday (Oct. 4), YoungBoy's label's Instagram page shared a video of YB and Mychelle in the rapper's driveway talking about damage done to YB's Range Rover during an apparent act of vandalism. In the candid vlog, the couple goes on to measure each other's height. In a since-deleted comment on a blog that reposted the video, comedian Druski clowned Mychelle, who recently gave birth to YoungBoy's 10th child.

"Bitch look like me," Druski wrote along with a crying laughing emoji.

Whoever man's the Instagram account for NBA YoungBoy's label, Never Broke Again LLC, did not think the comment was a laughing matter. In a since-deleted response, the account replied, "@druski this why y'all niggas be dying."

Usually, when Druski roasts a rapper its taken in good fun. Earlier this year, the funny man clowned Rod Wave for his jet ski riding skills. Kevin Gates also took Druski's jokes in stride after Druski said the Louisiana rapper should be locked up when video of Gates' sexually charged stage performance surfaced.

"#itbeyourownpeople," Kevin Gates wrote in response along with shoulder shrug and crying laughing emojis.

Not everyone is open for jokes, especially not about people close to them. Just ask Chris Rock who got open-hand slapped by Will Smith for a far less offensive joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards in March.

Check out YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Vlog Snippet and Druski's Comment Below

Druski makes joke about NBA YoungBoy's fiancee. druski/Instagram loading...