A Look at Kevin Gates’ Wildly Surprising Thoughts on Life

Kevin Gates isn't the type to bite his tongue in any instance. If there's one thing he's gonna do, it's speak his mind candidly, no matter what reactions his words may elicit. Aside from his certified catalog, which has placed him squarely between Lil Wayne and YoungBoy Never Broke Again as some of the best rappers to come out of Louisiana, Gates' interviews are often landmines for entertainment and glimpses into his all but stale thought process.

Earlier this summer, KG made an appearance on Yung Miami's Caresha Please podcast and opened up about some of his bedroom experiences. Throughout their momentous discussion, Kevin Gates made headlines when he again confirmed that back in the day, he slept with his cousin, unbeknownst to him at the time until his grandmother connected the dots. "I ain't about to stop! The damage has been done," he said when asked about the situation. Analyzing it more, he explained, "I didn’t know you my whole life. I just found this out. We've already been thuggin’."

Elsewhere and on the same note of catching bodies in the sheets and not the streets, Kevin has also made it known that he doesn’t think that men should ejaculate during sex. While making a worthwhile guest appearance on Gillie Da Kid and Wallo’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast last October, Gates explained where he was coming from, rationalizing, "Your intention should be to please your partner and don’t release no semen."

Though he seemingly views himself as a sex god, everything isn’t about sex with the platinum-selling artist. He has interesting perspectives to offer when it comes to rehab, too, among other things. Back in 2018, he appeared on Zane Lowe's Apple Music Beats 1 Radio show and stated his unpopular opinion on the matter. "Rehab is for quitters," he voiced. "You have to replace negative habits with positive habits, because everything for me is a trigger."

Those mentions barely scratch the surface. In reality, someone could write an entire book of Kevin Gates quotes and it would easily become a bestseller. XXL won’t overwhelm the people with everything, but some of the shocking examples of what would be included can be found in this post. Take a look at Kevin Gates’ wildly surprising thoughts on life below.