Kevin Gates Says Women With Acne Have Better Sex Because Their Hormones Are Imbalanced

Kevin Gates has an interesting take on sexual prowess and its correlation to the amount of pimples a woman has.

On Wednesday (Aug. 3), Kevin Gates sat down with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. As per usual, the Louisiana rapper made some wild statements regarding sex. During the sit-down, Gates was asked if he'd met his match in the bedroom.

"I haven't met my match, but I met somebody that's really close," Kevin Gates responded around the 24:10-mark of the interview, presumably talking about his new girlfriend Jojo Zarur. "And the reason I say she really really close—oh God, don't kill me—she got acne in her face. I know this gon' sound crazy. A lot of women with acne in they face got good pussy. ’Cause they hormones are so imbalanced, that it cause them to have congestion. So they not releasing properly. See, once I really put it on her, her face start clearing up."

"I'm not saying all women with acne got ... but a lot of the things that go on with us are really internally," the Khaza rapper added. "I'm not just saying it for that, but she up there. She in my top three."

Kevin Gates has been making headlines for his sexually explicit musings recently. Back in June, he released a new song where he rapped about what he wants do to Beyonce in the bedroom. He doubled down on his sentiment a couple weeks later. Last month, he left City Girls' Yung Miami speechless after talking about having sex with his cousin on her podcast Ceresha Please.

