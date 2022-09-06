Chris Rock Blasts Will Smith for ‘Hostage’ Apology Video

It doesn't appear that Chris Rock is accepting Will Smith's apology video, as Rock recently called out the rapper-actor during a show in London.

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are currently headlining a European comedy tour. On Monday (Sept. 5), they played the 02 Arena, where Rock blasted the Bad Boys actor for the video apology Will delivered back in July.

“Fuck your hostage video,” Rock said onstage in his first public response to Will's attempt to extend the olive branch, according to Deadline.

Chris Rock has turned addressing the slap moment into a part of his set. During a performance on Sept. 2, he also talked about the situation, saying Will, "ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us," according to The Telegraph. He added, "Whatever the consequences are … I hope he doesn't put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe."

In July, Will Smith broke his silence about the slap seen ’round the world in a tell-all video he posted on YouTube. When asked why he didn't apologize to Chris Rock immediately afterward, Will explained, "I was fogged out by that point. It's all fuzzy. I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you are ready to talk."

"I've spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuance and the complexities of what happened in that moment," continued the Academy Award-winning actor. "Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down so it hurts ... If you hang on, I promise we'll be able to be friends again."

Will Smith is still suffering from the after effects of walking on stage and slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for a making a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Will issued a written apology the following day. He has reportedly been banned from attending the Oscars for the next decade.