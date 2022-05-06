Dave Chappelle Says Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx Not Involved in Beating Up Attacker – Report

Dave Chappelle was reportedly joking when he shouted out Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx for their efforts in taking down the person who attacked Dave at his recent Hollywood Bowl performance.

On Thursday (May 5), TMZ spoke exclusively with Dave's spokesperson Carla Sims who clarified that Dave was back in stand-up mode when he told the crowd about Busta and Jamie's assistance in the takedown. Comedian Jon Stewart was also said to have helped rough up the attacker. According to Sims, Dave's statements right after the attack were a part of his impromptu comedic wit. None of the men put hands or feet on the attacker, who has been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee.

As previously reported, Dave Chappelle was attacked by Lee onstage while performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival on May 3. Lee charged onstage and tackled Chappelle to the ground while armed with a replica gun with a fold-out knife attached to it before being swarmed by several men. TMZ's initial report named Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx as two of the people who helped pummel Lee, who ended up with a bloody face and what appeared to be an injured arm.

After the man was carted out of the venue and order was restored, Dave and Jamie joked about the work they put in.

"I been doing this 35 years, I just stomped a nigga backstage," Dave remarked.

"I'm back there squeezing the nigga, too," Jamie added.

"I seen Busta Rhymes, he was like, 'That's how you do it, god.'"

Isaiah Lee was initially charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon. His charge has since been downgraded to three misdemeanors including possession of a weapon with intent to assault.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, who run the Hollywood Bowl, has released a statement to XXL in regard to the assault of Dave Chappelle.

"The safety of our artists, visitors and staff is the LA Phil's top priority," the statement reads. "We are reviewing our existing procedures both internally and with the assistance of outside experts so we can continue to provide a safe and secure environment at the Hollywood Bowl. We have implemented additional security measures, including an increased number of security personnel on-site to assist with bag checks and other security procedures. We continue to cooperate with authorities in their ongoing investigation. We are unable to comment further at this time."

Since the incident, it has been revealed that Lee is a rapper who goes by the name NONAME_TRAPPER. In 2020, he released a song that name-drops the comedian titled "Dave Chappelle." Lee's motive in the attack is still unclear.

XXL has reached out to Dave Chappelle's rep for comment.