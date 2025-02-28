Jim Jones, Fridayy, Reason and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

February is a shortened month but there's no shortage of new projects being released. This week, an elder statesman from Harlem, N.Y., delivers a confessional after finding himself in the headlines recently, a melodious artist from Philadelphia delivers some mood music, a former TDE artist spreads his wings and more.

Jim Jones Drops At the Church Steps Album

Between kicking it with the controversial Ye and licking shots at Cam'ron, Jim Jones has found himself in the hip-hop headlines a lot recently. Now, Capo is ready to spread the gospel on the new album At the Church Steps. Jimmy's first solo album since 2019's El Capo features 17 songs. Dave East, Maino, Conway The Machine and more are featured.

Fridayy Drops New Album Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not

After being in album mode all of 2024, Fridayy returns with the reflective release Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not. The two-disc album features a meaty 21 songs. Chris Brown, Wale, Meek Mill and more pitch in. "This piece of work is the most personal to me, I left it all here in Detail," Fridayy recently noted about the project on Instagram. "The Highs & the lows, The Good w the Bad."

Reason Releases I Love You Again Project

Reason makes his post-TDE debut on the new album I Love You Again. After splitting with the label last June, Rea is ready to chart his own course. With a renewed vigor, he shares 10 new songs featuring Ransom, Bas, Hit-Boy and more. "Love this cover art because it signifies me walking into a new space with the same goal in mind," Reason noted when sharing the cover art online. "'Everything should be classic' or as close to it as I can possibly get it!"

Check out all the new projects from Boldy James, Busta Rhymes and more below.