Reason Announces Split With Top Dawg Entertainment

Reason has announced he is parting ways with Top Dawg Entertainment after over five years on the label.

On Tuesday (June 18), the Carson, Calif. rapper shared a post on social media revealing he is no longer a Top Dawg artist.

"The last seven years have been incredible and I appreciate all the time and experiences that have come within that span of time," the post begins. "I can't even put into words the surreal feelings I've had of being able to share my thoughts, expressions, emotions, stories and experiences with you all through the platform provided to me by Top Dawg Entertainment. With that being said, it comes with great appreciation and excitement that I want to announce my split from TDE."

Reason went on the thank label CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith personally, as well as the fans and artists he's worked with along his journey. He didn't reveal his next move but added, "Thank you guys for the time and a huge thanks to everyone for this experience. Excited for what comes next."

Reason signed to Top Dawg Ent. in the summer of 2018 and released his debut album There You Have It that September. He has since put out the projects New Beginnings (2020) and Porches (2023). However, last August, prior to the release of Porches, he complained during an episode of the Back of Figg podcast about the label failing to secure him features from Latto and EST Gee on his previous album. In a twist, TDE co-president Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr. called into the show and accused Reason of being a lazy artist.

Reason is the latest rapper to part ways with TDE following Kendrick Lamar who split with the label in 2021 to start his own pgLang imprint.

